Video: Alleged suspect puts gun to Oklahoma City employee’s head during robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a pair of suspects accused of robbing a local auto parts store.

Officials say they were called to an armed robbery at the Auto Zone, located at 1328 N.W. 23rd St.

Police released surveillance footage of the robbery, which showed one suspect putting a gun to an employee’s head.

Investigators say the alleged suspects may also be connected to the armed robbery of the Auto Zone along N.W. Expressway.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.