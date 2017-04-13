× Wanted fugitive arrested at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have arrested a wanted fugitive in Oklahoma City.

On April 12, officials say wanted fugitive Andre Neal, 34, was captured in Oklahoma City by Oklahoma Department of Corrections agents.

Neal was arrested in the 6400 block of N.W. Expressway at a motel.

He was one of ODOC’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitives.

Officials say he was found with 36 grams of crack cocaine.

“The persistence of our agents, and teamwork by our partner law enforcement agencies removed a felon with a history of violence off the streets along with a load of dangerous drugs”, said ODOC Director Joe Allbaugh. “I appreciate the hard work, and dedication of these teams who are committed to keeping Oklahoma safe.”

Neal was in violation of his parole, and had several Oklahoma County warrants.

He was on parole for trafficking illegal drugs.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple criminal complaints.