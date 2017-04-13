Wife of church bus driver dies suddenly after his memorial service

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A family in Texas is dealing with another tragic loss in the span of a few weeks.

Late last month, 13 people were killed in a crash involving a Texas church bus. Officials say the bus, which was driven by Murray Barrett, was traveling south when a northbound pickup truck veered into its lane.

Barrett, along with 12 others, perished following the crash.

KABB spoke with Barrett’s family, who said the community has embraced them during their time of need.

“There have been so many people that have reached out and in this community that have reached out. It really makes you see that there is a body of Christ and they take care of each other when it comes to times of crisis,” Dianne Barrett, Murray’s wife, said Friday.

Now, the family is hoping the community will stick by its side as they were dealt another blow.

Dianne Barrett suddenly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 55. Since her death was unattended, an autopsy has been ordered.

The couple was married for 32 years.