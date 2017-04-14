4 the weekend: Easter events for the whole family to enjoy

OKLAHOMA CITY – This weekend, families across the state will be coming together to celebrate Easter.

There are plenty of great events that can keep the whole family entertained with Easter fun.

Each year, the Orr Family Farm puts on the ‘Easter Egg-stravaganza’ with egg hunts, pictures with the Easter bunny and farm activities.

The event costs $11.50 per person and is held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a free Easter egg hunt at Edmond’s Mitch Park Baseball Fields.

Along with age-grouped egg hunts, there will be food trucks, face painting and other activities on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Another well-loved tradition continues at the Holy City of the Wichitas in the Wichita Wildlife Refuge. The Easter Passion Play takes place at 8:30 p.m. and brings the religious story to life. This is the longest running play of its kind in the U.S.

Also, don’t forget to lace up your shoes for a good cause on Saturday morning.

The 2 Minute 5K Run is at Stars and Stripes Park on Saturday morning with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m.

It is $35 to run and the proceeds help the YWCA in their effort to help victims of sexual assault.

You can learn about more fun events on Discover Oklahoma, which is shown at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on NewsChannel 4.