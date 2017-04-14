Avoid tax scams as filing deadline nears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - When in doubt trust your gut and assume someone is trying to scam you!

Tax experts encourage all of us to protect our information by changing our passwords regularly.

“Not using the same password for every online account that you access, protecting your information not giving out your social security number and being more judicious about how much information you post on Facebook,” said Kathy Pickering, Executive Director, The Tax Institute at H&R Block.

Phishing emails purporting to be from your tax software provider asking you to update your online account with sensitive information.

Don’t do it. Hit delete!

The IRS impersonation phone scam just won't go away either.

The In Your Corner bottom line:

The IRS or your tax software provider will never ask for personal information in an email or over the phone and they sure as heck won't require you pay your taxes on a prepaid debit card.

Stay alert and go with a tax preparer software or preparer you trust and remember you are legally responsible for what goes on your return even when someone else prepares it.

“We will never berate you or badger you over the phone,” said Brad Smith, President and CEO of Intuit. “You should always challenge, ifs someone is asking you for information you're uncomfortable with take the phone number, hang up and call back and you will find that's not anyone of us.”

If you receive a suspicious email forward it to the IRS.