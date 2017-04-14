× Cox to provide free admission to Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been almost 22 years since a domestic terror attack changed Oklahoma City forever.

Now, a company is allowing residents and visitors the chance to remember those who were lost in the attack by visiting a nationally recognized museum free of charge.

Cox Communications will provide free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum for all visitors on Tuesday, April 19.

“We believe it is important on this special day of remembrance that all visitors to the Memorial be able to tour the Museum at no cost,” said Kristin Peck, vice president of public affairs “Cox is proud to continue this annual tradition.”

The museum will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.