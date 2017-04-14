Dad anonymously donates lunch money for Edmond middle schoolers

EDMOND, Okla. – Six hundred students go through the lunch line every day at Summit Middle School.

One dad recently donated money to foot the bill for those in need.

“They wanted to donate some money to children’s accounts who were going to receive what we call an alternate meal,” Cafeteria Manager Lori Schroeder said.

That’s what students get who have an outstanding balance after several days.

Something Cafeteria Manager Lori Schroeder hates to see.

“It’s not fun to have to tell a child that they are going to get a cheese sandwich tomorrow if they don’t bring any money in,” Schroeder said.

“It’s somewhat embarrassing when your friends are behind you in line that that’s being said to you,” said Shana Perry, principal at Summit Middle School.

Many of these students don’t qualify for free or reduced lunches but are still strapped for finances for many reasons.

“This is really going to be most beneficial for maybe our lower middle class families whose parents are doing whatever they can to have them in our school district,” Perry said.

The dad, who wants to remain anonymous, saw a story about another father paying off accounts and decided to do it at his own daughter’s school.

So on Thursday, he donated $100. That’s enough to help pay for about 36 meals.

But he wanted to do more.

“He actually sent an email today stating that he would be bringing $700 next week,” said Perry.

Right now there is $600 in outstanding accounts.

“And he was hoping to also have kind of a chain reaction. Something else to happen after that and maybe it be infectious to other people,” Perry said.

The money this father is donating is going to help pay for all those deficient accounts and then even more to help the students at Summit Middle School.