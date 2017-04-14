Edmond parent pays off $100 worth of cafeteria fines for students

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond parent’s act of kindness is making sure dozens of children are fed while at a local school.

On Thursday, officials with Summit Middle School posted on Facebook to say a parent came into the office and said he wanted to help students in need.

The man said that he read about another man paying off fines or cafeteria overages for students at a different school and wanted to do the same.

School leaders say he gave $100 to the cafeteria manager at Summit Middle School to handle several accounts.

