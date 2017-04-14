Fallen Oklahoma Vietnam veteran finally being recognized for his sacrifice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRYETTA, Okla. - An Oklahoma community is righting a wrong that dates back to the Vietnam War.

Anthony Grundy was the only service member from Henryetta that died in the war. He was a brave Marine who signed up in 1967 and died in the Tet Offensive.

When Grundy's parents sought permission to bury their son with other veterans in the Henryetta Cemetery, they were denied.

At the time, they were told it was due to a lack of space.

"We tried in Henryetta but they said they didn't have the space," Alpheus Grundy, Anthony's brother, told NewsChannel 4 in 2016.

"I didn't cry then but I cried later," he continues.

However, everyone now acknowledges that it was because Grundy was African-American.

The Grundys could have fought the decision, but given the times and culture, they buried Anthony in the all black community of nearby Clearview, Oklahoma.

About 10 years ago, Mike Doak found out what happened to his fellow Marine.

"The hair on everybody's neck stood up and so we've got to make up for it. I kept poking around for some way to honor Anthony," Doak said.

Last year, the community added Anthony Grundy's name to a war memorial in Clearview.

Now, Grundy is receiving another honor for his service.

On Friday, a portion of I-40 by Henryetta was renamed the Anthony Grundy Memorial Highway.