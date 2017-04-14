× Former Midwest City officer pleads guilty to pawning weapons, equipment

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A former Midwest City police officer has pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from theft charges.

It all started when Oklahoma City police began investigating a theft case after a guitar that had been stolen from a Choctaw church was pawned at an Oklahoma City pawn shop.

While looking through surveillance video, investigators spotted the suspect, who was later identified as Lacky Harkins.

The seller’s ID was the same identification that Harkins used during undercover investigations with the Midwest City Police Department.

Detectives interviewed Harkins, who immediately resigned from the Midwest City Police Department.

“And, then, he was interviewed by our officers in reference to several other items that had been pawned, including his duty-issued weapons, shotgun and several items of equipment down at our special investigations office,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

Clabes told NewsChannel 4 in 2015 that Harkins also admitted to taking about $1,500 from the special investigations unit.

“When you put the badge on and take the oath of office, there is a trust factor, especially for a supervisor-level officer,” said Chief Brandon Clabes. “Lacky Harkins worked with us for 21 years. This is the last thing we would expect. Obviously, as I’ve said many, many times before, we’re disappointed, we’re saddened. It’s just flabbergasted by the fact it occurred.”

Court documents suggest that Harkins claimed that he began pawning the items due to a ‘gambling addiction.’

Harkins was originally charged with 27 felony charges including concealing stolen property, embezzlement and making a false declaration of ownership to a pawn broker.

On Wednesday, Harkins entered a blind plea to all 27 counts and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court documents.