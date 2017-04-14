Man charged in death of beloved Oklahoma teacher denied bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - The man who is charged in the death of a beloved Oklahoma teacher was denied bond this week.

Math John Matousek was killed in February after a suspect being chased by Waukomis police hit his car head-on on highway 81.

The suspect was later identified as 23-year-old Beki Bajo, Jr.

“The way I'm understanding it, the victim's vehicle was just about stopped. We haven't determined speeds yet. My officer was going 80 miles an hour to catch the vehicle and he was still pulling away,” Chief Robert Asch, Waukomis Police Department, told KFOR in February.

Bajo was a suspect in a road rage incident in Enid.

A police officer testified that they had received multiple reports of reckless driving the night of Feb. 18.

"I learned there was a road rage incident and multiple attempts to run someone off the road," Waukomis Police Officer Reid Gaines testified, according to the Enid News and Eagle.

Gaines located the vehicle and attempted to pull the suspect over.

However, officials say Bajo refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Bajo later reportedly crashed into Matousek's vehicle head-on.

Matousek died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Bajo was air-lifted to the hospital.

This week, Bajo was arraigned for first-degree murder for causing the death of Matousek while in the commission of eluding a police officer.

The suspect was denied bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.