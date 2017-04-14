Man gets 5 years for Dallas stomping death of his puppy

DALLAS – A former Dallas man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the 2016 stomping death of his puppy following a night of drinking alcohol.
The Dallas Morning News reports 36-year-old Thyren Justus acknowledged being too drunk to remember beating his Australian shepherd named Luke.
A judge in Dallas sentenced Justus, who pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty.
Justice testified Thursday that he couldn’t recall what happened to his 5-month-old dog.
An attorney for Justus sough probation and said his client is a recovering alcoholic.
Dallas police in March 2016 responded to reports of a disturbance at some apartments, a dog barking and stomping sounds.
The News reports Justus was evicted following his arrest, moved to Oklahoma to live with a relative and later relocated to San Angelo.
