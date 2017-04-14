Man pleads guilty to throwing rocks along I-35, sentenced to 40 years

AUSTIN, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a series of Interstate 35 rock-throwing incidents in the Austin area of Central Texas that injured at least three motorists, including one who suffered brain damage.

Patrick Johnson, who already is serving a 99-year prison sentence from a 2016 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child, pleaded guilty Thursday to four aggravated assault counts.

Johnson, who’s 60, won’t be eligible for parole for 30 years.

Police determined that in more than 100 incidents over a two-year period, rocks were thrown from a moving car at oncoming vehicles.

Johnson, who’s 60, said he hadn’t intended to hurt anyone but that poor health impaired his judgment.

Last year, Johnson was convicted of molesting a boy numerous times since 2012.