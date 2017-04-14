Mother arrested after 3-year-old boy froze to death on porch

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities say a North Carolina mother has been taken into custody following the death of her 3-year-old son.

Jamie Basinger is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in connection to 3-year-old Landyn Melton’s death.

Last month, officers rushed to Basinger’s home after a passerby spotted a child on the front porch of the home.

When they arrived, they found the body of 3-year-old Landyn Melton.

Investigators tell WSOC that Landyn likely wandered out of the home during the night and froze to death after being exposed to below zero temperatures.

Deputies say Basinger and her boyfriend were asleep in the home.

Court documents reveal that Basinger admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana in the two days prior to her son’s death.

A search warrant claims that she tested positive for drugs after Landyn was found dead.

“I love my kids to death and I would never do nothing to hurt him,” Basinger said, adding that Landyn’s death was just a ‘terrible tragedy.’