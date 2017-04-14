× Norman woman, child believed to be in danger following reported kidnapping, abduction

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman woman and a child are believed to be in danger following a reported kidnapping and abduction.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., the Norman Police Department says officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue.

Witnesses reported that 26-year-old Joseph Cross was engaged in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend, 41-year-old Angela Rhea, when he grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into his vehicle.

Police say his one-year-old child, Jonah Fisher, was already inside the vehicle.

Due to information gained during the investigation, Norman police believe that both Angela Rhea and Jonah Fisher could be in immediate danger.

Joseph Cross was driving a 2013 black, four-door Toyota Camry bearing the Oklahoma license plate of 149KIG at the time of the incident.

The vehicle has black spray painted rims, a dent in the passenger side bumper, and possibly a crack in the front windshield on the passenger side.

If you see this vehicle, any of these individuals or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.