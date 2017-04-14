Norman woman, child found safe after reported kidnapping, abduction; Suspect still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla - Norman police alerted the public Friday that Angela Rhea and a one-year-old boy Jonah Fisher may be in danger.

Thankfully, both were found safe. That alert was issued after a disturbance outside a Norman apartment complex involving Joseph Cross.

“And during the disturbance, the boyfriend had grabbed that individual, Angela Rhea, and had put his hand over her mouth and had pulled her into his vehicle,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman PD Spokesperson.

After watching an argument between Joseph Cross and Angela Rhea get out of hand, a witness called police.

They alerted authorities that Cross’ one-year-old son was also in the car.

“Inside the vehicle at that time was his child not her child, his child by another woman who was already inside the vehicle at the time of the incident when the disturbance occurred,” said Jensen.

While authorities searched for the trio and their car, Angela Rhea reached out to police to set up an exchange with the little boy's biological mother.

Jensen said, “He has been recovered and is in safe custody.”

Still, police were concerned for Rhea's safety. Despite talking with the woman, they wanted to see she wasn't in any danger.

And Friday afternoon, she showed up to the Norman Police Department, unharmed.

Rhea said she wasn't in any kind of danger but police still want to talk with Cross about the incident.

So far, they haven't found him.

“The suspect Joseph Cross did say, if he saw police, he would run,” said Jensen.

Norman authorities tell NewsChannel 4, according to witnesses, Cross may have been on drugs at the time of the incident.