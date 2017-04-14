× Oklahoma man accused in deadly crash that killed 2 women facing additional murder charge

EL RENO, Okla. – An Oklahoma man with several previous DUI convictions is now facing an additional charge of second-degree murder related to a deadly New Year’s Eve crash.

A family friend told KFOR 30-year-old Craig Maker was going 116 miles per hour when he crashed into the back of 37-year-old Mandy Starkey-Carson’s vehicle on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Starkey-Carson and 18-year-old Nhu Huong were both thrown from the vehicle. Starkey-Carson’s daughters survived the crash, but the two women died from their injuries.

According to court records, Maker was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence, which marks Maker’s fifth DUI arrest.

Just days after the deadly accident, Maker was charged with second-degree murder, causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol involving a personal injury accident.

Those charges stemmed from Starkey-Carson’s death.

Now, Maker is facing another charge.

On Wednesday, Canadian County prosecutors charged Maker with an additional second-degree murder charge for the Huong’s death.

According to the Associated Press, records show Maker remains jailed and an attorney listed for him didn’t immediately return a phone call for comment.

Online court records indicate Maker has pleaded guilty to DUI charges four times since 2011. Three of those charges were misdemeanors, while the most recent was a felony.

In fact, officials say he was still on probation for the latest charge when the fatal accident occurred.