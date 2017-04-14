Parents rejoice! In the future it might not hurt to step on a LEGO!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goodbye, plastic! The LEGO Group has pledged nearly $143 million to find and develop a new material to create its iconic building blocks.

LEGO has pledged to replace the 60 billion plastic bricks it creates each year with a new, environmentally-sustainable material with less dependence on fossil fuels.

The company first announced its plans in 2015, but the story is making the rounds on the Internet again upon LEGO's creation of a team of 100 researchers at its headquarters in Denmark to develop the new material by the year 2030.

"Our mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow. We believe that our main contribution to this is through the creative play experiences we provide to children," LEGO group owner Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen said. "The investment announced is a testament to our continued ambition to leave a positive impact on the planet, which future generations will inherit. It is certainly in line with the mission of the LEGO Group and in line with the motto of my grandfather and founder of the LEGO Group, Ole Kirk Kristiansen: Only the best is good enough."

LEGO has also reduced the size of its packaging, therefore reducing trucking shipments and CO2 emissions by 10,000 tons in the year 2014 alone, the company states.

The toy empire also hopes to be based solely on renewable energy by the year 2020, making a significant investment in an offshore wind farm.

No one knows whether the yet-to-be-developed material will be softer or more rounded than the current sharp-edged hard plastic blocks that somehow manage to maliciously hide themselves along the paths of unsuspecting barefoot parents - a painful experience which has made for some hilarious memes over the years.

Rare image of a shark stepping on a Lego. pic.twitter.com/xkadJmPkRg — Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a) September 29, 2016

The 13-year deadline leaves enough time for a whole new generation to feel the pain today's parents and multiple generations before them have endured.

After all, stepping on a LEGO is a right of passage to parenthood - at least until the year 2030.