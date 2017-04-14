Parents touched by encouraging letter Luther middle school teacher passed out to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. -- Many parents in Luther say they are touched by a letter that a middle school teacher passed out to his students recently.

Jason Brown teaches 8th grade English at Luther Middle School.

Brown found a letter that a teacher in Florida gave his students, letting them know their test score does not define them.

So as the students prepare for the OSTP's, Brown decided to tweak the letter a bit to fit his students and passed it out to them.

The letter reads:

Dear Students, This coming week you will take your OSTPs (Oklahoma State Testing Program). I know how hard you have worked, but there is something important that you must know: The OSTP does not assess all of what makes each of you special and unique. The people who create these tests and score them do not know each of you the way I do, and certainly not the way your families do. They do not know that some of you speak two languages, or that you love to sing or paint a picture. They have not seen your natural and beautiful talent for dancing. They do no know that your friends count on you to be there for them, that your laughter can brighten the dreariest day, or that your face turns red when you feel shy. They have not heard you tell differences between a King Cobra and a Rattler. They do not know that you participate in sports, wonder about the future, or that sometimes you take care of your little brother or sisters after school. They do not know that despite dealing with bad circumstances, you still come to school with a smile. They do not know that you can tell a great story or that you really love spending time (baking, hunting, mudding, fishing, shopping...) with special family members and friends. They do not know that you can be trustworthy, kind or thoughtful, and that you try every day to be your very best. The scores you will get from this test will tell you something, but they will not tell you everything. There are many ways of being smart. You are smart! You are enough! You are the light that brightens my day! So while you are preparing for this test and while you are in the midst of it all, remember that there is no way to 'test' all the amazing and awesome things that make you YOU!

KFOR's Jessica Bruno is following this story and will have more this evening on NewsChannel 4.