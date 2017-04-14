× Police identify ‘person of interest’ after newborn found dead in dumpster

ENID, Okla. – Enid police have identified a “person of interest” after a newborn baby boy was found dead inside a dumpster early Sunday morning.

Police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 9 to a home in the 1600 block of S. 2nd St. on reports of a decomposing odor.

“When our officers responded, they could smell the odor also, and they then discovered a newborn infant inside of that (dumpster),” said Capt. Jack Morris with the Enid Police Department.

An affidavit filed in a child neglect case states that the deceased male infant was found inside a luggage trunk in the dumpster, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

The baby was reportedly wrapped in a blanket inside of a plastic trash bag.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office was notified and now has the infant’s body in custody in Oklahoma City; it is currently unidentified and pending an examination.

“(The medical examiner’s office is) in the process of doing their testing to try to maybe help out with the time of death, if the child was stillborn or not,” Morris said. “I haven’t seen it in my 28-year career. But, obviously, in the condition that this is, it was just brand new, newborn child, still with umbilical cord and things like that.”

According to the Enid News and Eagle, police identified the “person of interest” in the deceased infant discovery as 26-year-old Kathryn Juanita Green.

Green lives at the residence where police found the body of the infant, an affidavit states.

“Yes, she resided there and she is a person of interest in the police’s investigation,” Capt. Morris told the Enid News and Eagle.

She lives at the home with her 6-year-old twins and a 7-year-old child.

Inside the home, investigators found clothing and trash debris thrown on the floor throughout the home, an affidavit states.

Mattresses in the home were soiled with no sheets, officials stated in the affidavit.

Green was arrested and booked into jail for child neglect and a drug charge. She also faces a misdemeanor charge for obstructing an officer.

Other charges could be filed in the case.

The case is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233.

Tips can be texted from a cell phone by sending the message to 274637 with ‘Enid’ in the subject field.

Callers may also contact the Enid Police Department with information.

