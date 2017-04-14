Police searching for alleged suspect accused of stealing surveillance cameras

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who was captured on a business’ surveillance footage allegedly attempting to steal the surveillance camera.

On April 3, officers were called to No Limit Equipment after employees noticed that several surveillance cameras were missing from the business.

Immediately, they decided to review the footage from the missing cameras.

According to the police report, a white man wearing a black hoodie is seen walking around the building around 3:22 that morning.

The report says the man is seen pulling both cameras off the building before leaving the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released images from that surveillance footage.