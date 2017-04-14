Police: Thief robs elderly Oklahoma woman after following her into her home

TULSA, Okla. – An elderly woman in Tulsa says one simple mistake put her in a dangerous situation.

On Monday, the 82-year-old woman was gardening outside her south Tulsa home when she decided to go inside to get some eye drops.

Normally, she tells FOX 23 that she closes her sliding glass door and locks it. However, she thought she would only be inside for a minute, so she didn’t bother locking the door.

While she was putting eye drops in her eyes, a stranger appeared in her room.

“He popped in and his face was covered with a mask. I said, ‘How did you get in here?’ And he said, ‘Well, I walked in,” the victim said.

The alleged thief showed the woman a gun and demanded her purse. He followed her into the kitchen to grab her purse before going back into the bedroom to take jewelry.

“I said, ‘Look, I have been really good to you today. It’s time for you to go,” she said.

The thief left her home, and she called police.

So far, no arrests have been made.