“That little boy was innocent,” Community gathers to remember baby found in dumpster

ENID, Okla. - More than a hundred people gathered Friday night to remember a child they now call 'Enid's baby boy Angel.'

The sound of Harley's thundered into downtown Enid as crowds gathered in the square.

"No baby deserves that. They don't. That little boy was innocent. Never done anything to anybody in his life. It just didn't deserve it," said Mike Jarvis with the Chisholm Trail Motorcycle Group.

The infant was found dead in a dumpster on April 9 and now the community is in mourning.

"It's a baby. Like why would you do that to a baby? It's Enid's baby and you just don't do that to a kid," said Kassydi Reisner, who performed at the memorial.

"I cried and I cried some more," said Bill Stittworth with Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service.

But being together is how this town will get through the storm.

"What happened in the dumpster is a tragedy, hands down, no doubts about it and that's not how we do this as a community. We come together and we will make things right," said Stittsworth.

Voices in song and candles in hand, Friday wasn't just about remembering, it was also about sending a message.

"That's not how we do it up here. That's not how we do it in Oklahoma. We don't do that, said Stittsworth.

The hope at the memorial is that the good in people coming together, can conquer darkness.

"It's really restored my faith in humanity a lot," said Jarvis.

"I'm sorry that that person did that. I hope you have a good life in heaven and just live your life in heaven," said Reisner.

A casket has been donated for the infant and NewsChannel 4 was told a private funeral will be held at a later time.