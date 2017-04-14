The Brodie, The Beard, And Andre Roberson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thunder's first round playoff series with the Houston Rockets is attracting a lot of attention with the marquee matchup of MVP frontrunners, former teammates, and childhood friends Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

The Brodie and the Beard have both led their teams with historic numbers this season, Westbrook and Harden finished the regular season as the leagues leading scorers respectively.

While all eyes will be on the MVP hopefuls in this series, Andre Roberson will also have his say in the matter.

With Harden at the helm, Houston's offense is firing on all cylinders, shooting a historic number of three pointers a game in addition to generating offense in the paint.

Roberson will be tasked with shutting down Harden, and as a leader on the Thunder's defense, he shared his thoughts on what OKC needs to do to stifle some of the Rockets firepower.