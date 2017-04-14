“We care about them a lot,” Teacher’s note provides needed encouragement ahead of state exams

LUTHER, Okla. — Jason Brown teaches seventh and eighth grade English at Luther Middle School.

With state tests looming, Brown could see the stress taking a toll on his students.

“There’s a lot of pressure on them,” Brown said.

Instead of letting his students be consumed by the pressure, he decided to put things in perspective.

“We just needed to let them know that we, as a staff, were thinking about them,” Brown said.

He decided to go online and found a letter that was written by a teacher in Florida. He changed it slightly to apply to his students and passed it out in class.

“Just to let them know that state tests are extremely important but in the grand scheme of things, they are people, the kids are people,” Brown said.

Part of the letter reads, “The scores you will get from this test will tell you something, but they will not tell you everything. There are many ways of being smart. You are smart! You are enough! You are the light that brightens my day!”

The students said they’re thankful because the letter fulfilled its purpose.

“It took nervousness away, it gave me that boost of ‘I can do it,”‘ Kacie Bolner said.

“Somebody actually cared and knew we were under all of this stress and everything. It just helped a lot,” Lindsay Kuhlman said.

“We try our best and even if we don’t do good, we are still good, like we’re okay, doesn’t mean we’re stupid,” Sarah Bolner said.

Those are the exact messages Mr Brown, who is this year’s ‘Teacher of the Year,’ was hoping to spread.

“We care about them a lot and we want them to do well and their future is bright as long as they keep working hard,” Brown said.

Parents tell NewsChannel 4 that Brown isn’t the only teacher who tried to go above and beyond to encourage the kids around testing time. Luther’s FFA teacher took her students fishing after their exam.

She even purchased the worms for that trip.