× Woman arrested in connection to stabbing death of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of an Oklahoma City man.

Thursday night, police were called to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 7500 block of Lyrewood Lane.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Anthony Moore suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Moore was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Moore and 22-year-old Jasmine Jones were involved in an altercation.

At some point, Jones allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Moore multiple times, police say.

She was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

No other information has been released at this time.