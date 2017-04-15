April the giraffe has given birth! So, what’s next for mom and baby?

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – It’s official! April the giraffe had her baby Saturday morning!

Zoo officials sent out a text alert to subscribers and the zoo’s team got ready near April.

Mom and baby are now doing just fine at The Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Everything went smoothly during the birth and more than 1 million people watched April deliver her calf.

The gender of the baby has yet to be revealed by the park.

The park plans on holding a contest to decide a name.

April is 15 years old and this was her 4th baby.

A calf at birth can be about 6 feet tall and weigh any where from 100 to 150 pounds.

April will raise the calf as weaning could take between six to 10 months.

The park will not keep the calf because it “would lead to incestuous mating and undermine the genetics of the program and species.”

