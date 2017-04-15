Pilot helps mom flying solo with four kids by being an “extra lap”

A Finnair pilot is being praised of his generosity after helping an overwhelmed mother who was flying solo with four kids, two of them being babies.

“I have children of my own, so it came natural to me to help this customer with her babies,” said Capt. Tom Nystrom, who was on the flight as a passenger.

According to Inside Edition, the mother needed an extra lap for one of the babies or she would not have been able to fly.

“Naturally, one cannot travel with two babies on one’s lap,” flight attendant Ami Niemela said. “So, we had to solve the dilemma of [a] missing lap, otherwise it would have been a no-go for mom and the kids.”

That’s when the flight crew stepped in, and Tom offered to help the mother.

“Luckily we had our positioning crew on board and wonderful Tom took the task of being the extra lap,” Niemela said.

When one of the babies would get fussy, he would hand the child to the mother, and take the other baby.

Tom even helped feed the babies when necessary.