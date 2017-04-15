Rain, storm chances expected throughout the Easter weekend!

Happy Easter Weekend everyone!

It’s going to be a relatively warm, breezy weekend with scattered t’storms especially during the late night and early morning hours.

Highs today upper 70s to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and gusty south winds.

Scattered t’storms will form late this afternoon and evening in western and northwestern OK and some could be severe.

Those t’storms eventually tracking east and southeast toward central OK for later tonight into Sunday morning.

Have those back up plans ready to go Easter Sunday morning in case the t’storms move in!

Easter Sunday afternoon looks warm and breezy with plenty of dry time!

However, more t’storms forming out west could move back into central OK late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Stay tuned to the weather this weekend and have a great and safe Easter!!