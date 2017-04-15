× Rep. David Brumbaugh dies

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. David Brumbaugh has died Saturday, according to the press secretary for the Office of the Speaker.

Rep. Brumbaugh (R-Broken Arrow) has served House District 76 since 2010. He has served as the current Republican Caucus Chair since 2014 and was also the vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on General Government.

House Minority Leader Scott Iman issued a release regarding Rep. Brumbaugh’s sudden death.

“I am so saddened to learn that a colleague and a friend, Rep. David Brumbaugh, has passed suddenly. David was a good man with a heart for Christ. While we didn’t agree on a variety of issues, he was always respectful and sincere in his beliefs and his dealings with my caucus and me. On behalf of my entire caucus, I want to extend the deepest of sympathies to David’s family and his companions in the House Republican Caucus. May the Lord grant you peace and comfort during this difficult time. And may we all remember that there are so many things more important than politics – that those things that unite us far outnumber those that divide us. May we never take this life and God’s blessings for granted.”

State Rep. David Brumbaugh (R-Broken Arrow) has passed away this evening. Please keep his family in your prayers. — OKHouseGOP (@GOPHouseOK) April 16, 2017

A cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.