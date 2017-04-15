Seven inmates injured after fight at Oklahoma prison

SAYRE, Okla. – Seven inmates are injured after a fight broke out at the North Folk Correctional Center in Sayre.

Officials say on the evening of April 14th, staff at the prison saw a group of inmates enter a pod and start a verbal confrontation with another group of inmates.

The incident quickly escalated and homemade weapons were used by one group of prisoners during the fight.

Staff got the situation under control and locked down the facility.

Six prisoners were transported to the hospital, and one was transported by helicopter to Oklahoma City.

There were no injuries to any of the staff.

“This was a significant incident, and due to the quick actions of our staff the situation was quickly contained”, said ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh. “Our staff members do the best they can when it comes to properly securing our facilities. It’s a difficult task we ask of them, because agency wide we have correctional officer (CO) staffing shortages. Our CO positions don’t pay enough to be competitive in the job market and with the current budget crisis we are experiencing the situation isn’t going to get any better anytime soon when it comes to filling vacancies.”

The incident is under investigation.