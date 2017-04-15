World’s oldest person, Emma Morano, dies at 117

ROME, Italy – Emma Morano, the world’s oldest person, died at her home Saturday. She was 117 years old.

According to NBC News, Morano’s caretaker called the physician, Dr. Carlo Bava, to tell him she had stopped breathing.

“She didn’t suffer. I’m happy she didn’t suffer but passed away that way, tranquilly,” Bava said.

Morano was born on November 29, 1899, and is believed to have been the “last surviving person born in the 1800’s.”

Bava said the last time he saw her “she thanked me and held my hand,” as she always had done.

Morano would always eat her daily raw egg and biscuits, according to her doctor.

He also said Morano “abandoned the husband in the Fascist era, when women were supposed to be very submissive,” Bava said. “She was always very decisive.”

Bava said Morano’s husband would beat her and that’s why she left him.

From there, Morano supported herself through various jobs.

Bava had been her physician for nearly a quarter of a century.