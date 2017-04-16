Flash Point team discusses budget crises, Easter Sunday and Law Day

OKLAHOMA – The Flash Point team tackled some of the biggest topics in politics this week.

State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones joined Mike Turpen, Kirk Humphreys and Kevin Ogle to discuss the budget crises.

Pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Dr. Mike Anderson also joined to discuss Easter Sunday as well as the relationship between Christianity and Islam.

The team talked about Law Day with Defense Attorney Al Hoch as well, among other subjects.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flash Point is sponsored by Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores.