Oklahoma City officer goes “above and beyond” after responding to break-in at family’s apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City officer has gone “above and beyond” after responding to a break-in at a family’s apartment.

Now, Sgt. Damon Clifford is receiving “a special thank you” from Diana, her daughter-in-law Alondra and young Grace.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the deadbolt on Alondra’s apartment was busted while she and Grace were at Diana’s house.

Clifford was told Alondra and little Grace were going to stay at Diana’s house however they didn’t know how to secure their belongings in the apartment since management wasn’t available at the time.

In “a kind message” on Facebook, Diana said that’s when Clifford went to Walmart to buy a new deadbolt as well as “a pretty little pink stuffed lamb for Grace.”

The officer then installed the deadbolt while “patiently answering all of Gracie’s questions.”

The family said they are “very grateful” to Clifford and the OKCPD.