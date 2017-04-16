× OSBI investigates Rogers County officer-involved shooting involving multiple deputies, compound bow and arrow

ROGERS COUNTY – OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rogers County.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 8400 block of S. 4220 Road in Foyil.

Rogers County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When the deputies arrived, they encountered 42-year-old Shane Alexander Tresner outside the residence.

Tresner was armed with a compound bow and arrow.

He reportedly refused to comply with the deputies’ repeated commands to drop the weapon.

That’s when three deputies fired their weapons at Tresner, striking him multiple times.

He was then mediflighted to a Tulsa hospital and remains in critical condition.

OSBI has spent the night documenting the scene and conducting interviews.

A comprehensive written report of what happened will be compiled, and the Rogers County District Attorney will be provided a copy.

The district attorney will determine if the shooting was justified.