Investigator: Two people held in S.E. OKC basement since Friday, several detained

OKLAHOMA CITY - Reports of a potential shootout have led police to a southeast Oklahoma City home Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 600 block of S.E. 22nd Street, just west of I-35.

Police surrounded the home around noon and said they believe an anonymous tip about the planned shootout led them there.

Reportedly, multiple people were detained after being found in cars outside the home and others were taken from inside the home.

A neighbor said people were also taken from the basement of the home and appeared to be injured.

"Then, there were some that was injured, and the ambulance was called, and they administered those injured people for a while then they put them in the ambulance and carried them off," said Michael Duishka. "They still surrounded the house, and they cordoned it off with the tape and they stayed here all this time."

As An investigator on the scene said a man an a woman had been held in the basement since Friday.

Police haven't said if there have been any official arrests or injuries.

However, officers were seen searching vehicles and the crime scene unit is still at the scene.