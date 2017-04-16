× Rockets Blast Thunder in Game One

Over the final couple weeks of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder had found their rhythm on the road winning seven of their last nine games.

That didn’t carry over to the playoffs.

The Thunder were blasted by James Harden and the Rockets 118-87. They take a 1-0 series lead over OKC. The battle of the MVP’s in game one went to James Harden. He finished with a game high 37 points, added 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in the loss. He also had eight turnovers.

It just wasn’t the Thunder’s night in terms of shooting from two of their biggest stars. Westbrook and Victor Oladipo combined to go 7 of 35 from the field. Oladipo, who was playing in his first playoff game, hit just one shot.

Andre Roberson was a huge bright spot for OKC dropping 18 points. However, his night was shadowed by Thunder nemesis Patrick Beverley. Beverley had 21 points (a playoff career high) and ten rebounds to go along with it.

OKC was dominated in the paint by 24, they were out rebounded by 15 and the Rockets had 31 second chance points compared to OKC’s four.

Game two of the series is Wednesday in Houston.