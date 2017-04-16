Showers, storms expected Easter Sunday across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Some rain this morning, and then increasing chances for t’storms late this afternoon and evening.

However, I’m expecting plenty of dry time in between so not a complete washout today.

Highs ranging from rain cooler 60s north to 80s south.

This evening and tonight, a good chance for t’storms as a weak cold front slips southeast across the area.

There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather late this afternoon and tonight with the main threats large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Never can rule out isolated tornadoes so stay weather aware today.

As the weak front pushes southeast, the rain chances will tapper off from N.W. to S.E. tonight with lows 50s and 60s.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

Monday looks like a nice day central, western and northern Oklahoma with partly cloudy skies, light winds and temps in the 70s.

The front stalls out across southeastern Oklahoma so a few showers and t’storms possible there.