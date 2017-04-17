7-year-old boy drowns after Easter egg hunt

BEAUMONT, Texas – An Easter celebration took a tragic turn when a 7-year-old boy fell into a river after an Easter egg hunt.

Authorities tell KBMT that the child was playing along the edge of one of the docks when witnesses say he was shot in the eye with a water gun.

The shock caused the child to fall off the dock and into the river, but he did not know how to swim.

Immediately, others started looking for the boy but he never resurfaced.

“When he fell in, all we heard was ‘Help,’ and that it. And he didn’t resurface,” a witness said.

A dive team finally recovered the 7-year-old’s body about 50 minutes later.