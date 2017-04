× Battle brewing over proposed wind farm near Hinton

HINTON, Okla. – Several Hinton landowners have banded together to sue NextEra Energy Resources over a planned wind farm near their homes.

They’re concerned it might stunt growth for the town, and also say they don’t want the turbines right in their backyards.

The company has also filed a lawsuit against the City of Hinton over an ordinance they passed that could limit their ability to build a wind farm.