BBB offering free shredding in honor of Secure Your ID Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – To help protect you from identity theft, the Better Business Bureau is offering free shredding in honor of Secure Your ID Day.

On Saturday, April 22, the BBB serving central Oklahoma is holding its annual Secure Your ID Day.

Gather up your unwanted documents and take advantage of this free shredding service from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., or until the shred trucks are full.

You can drop off up to three bags or boxes of documents to be securely shredded on-the-spot at the Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma Offices, located at 17 S. Dewey Ave, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73102.

Officials with the BBB are asking that you do not bring any cardboard or three-ring binders.

