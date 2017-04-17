× Cooking with Kyle: 2-minute coffee cake

OKLAHOMA CITY – Busy mornings or snack cravings often involve a quick stop or trip to a convenience store or coffee shop, but this recipe will make an individual coffee cake in a little over 2 minutes.

This recipe is perfect for fast and palatable – but is not designed to compare with or replace anyone’s favorite coffee cake recipe. The keys here are fast and easy. Enjoy!

1 T butter, softened

2 T sugar

2 T applesauce, or 2 T yogurt. (May use any flavor)

2 drops Vanilla extract

1/4 C flour

1/8 t baking powder

Small pinch salt

Streusel Topping:

1 T butter

2 T flour

1 T brown sugar

1/4 t Cinnamon

In a coffee mug, combine softened butter and sugar. After mixing, add applesauce (or yogurt) and vanilla extract. Mix again. Add flour and baking powder; combine thoroughly. Even the top of the batter and knock down the sides of the mug.

In a small bowl, work together the 1T butter with remaining flour, brown sugar and cinnamon. The mixture should resemble coarse, damp sand. Sprinkle this mixture over top of batter in coffee mug.

Place mug in microwave oven and cook on high power for 50 seconds- 1 minute. (Cook times may vary depending on wattage of microwave. I suggest cooking for 50 seconds, then in 10 second intervals until a toothpick inserted into center of mug comes out clean)

Serve warm and enjoy the world’s fastest, from scratch coffee cake!