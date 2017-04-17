× Deadly disease affecting hibernating bats discovered in Oklahoma

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – For the first time in Oklahoma, a deadly disease that affects hibernating bats has been discovered.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that a tricolored bat in Delaware County tested positive for white-nose syndrome.

White-nose syndrome was first detected in New York in the winter of 2006. Since then, the disease has spread west and resulted in the deaths of millions of bats.

“It’s troubling that white-nose syndrome continues to push west and threatens the Ozark Plateau, a stronghold for bat conservation,” said National White-nose Syndrome Coordinator Jeremy Coleman of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We are focused on finding solutions and helping bats survive. We’re committed to working with Oklahoma and other partners across the country to closely monitor bats and fight this devastating disease.”

Experts say the fungus associated with white-nose syndrome grows on hibernating bats’ muzzles and wings. The fungus irritates them, causing them to wake at a time when insects are scarce. Since the bats cannot eat and are using stored energy, they often can’t survive the winter.

Bats can eat up to 3,000 insects, including mosquitoes and other pests, in a single night.

“Both bats and their cave environments are incredibly sensitive,” Melynda Hickman, wildlife diversity biologist for the Oklahoma Wildlife Department. “We do know people can unknowingly spread the fungus if they do not follow proper decontamination procedures. A great way to help prevent the spread of the fungus is to avoid entering caves unnecessarily.”

So far, only limestone caves in Oklahoma have tested positive for the fungus. The disease does not infect humans.