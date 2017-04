OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews were called around 7:45 p.m. on Monday to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of N.W. 10th St.

A child has been shot, and the suspects are reportedly three teenagers.

Crews said the child was taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

BREAKING: child shot at OKC apartment complex. Taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @kfor pic.twitter.com/gnZVZ5o57B — Abby Broyles (@abbybroyles) April 18, 2017

The shooting is still being investigated at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.