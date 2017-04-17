Family searching for clues after son disappears after leaving high school

PORTLAND, Ore. – A family in Oregon is desperate for answers as the search for their missing son enters the fourth day.

Authorities tell KGW that Cole Burbank was last seen on Thursday as he left Camas High School.

Family and friends say it is unusual for Cole to simply disappear, and there was nothing that would have sparked him to not return home.

So far, search groups have been canvasing the area around Cole’s school and home, but have not found any clues yet.

“Cole we just want to tell you that we love you very much and we want everything to be OK,” said Matt Burbank, Cole’s dad.

At this point, officials do not know if there was an accident, foul play or if Cole left on his own accord.