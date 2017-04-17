× Future of Norman’s 89er’s Day Parade unknown

NORMAN, Okla. – The fate of the Norman 89er Day Parade remains to be seen.

It’s a tradition celebrated by many Oklahoma communities.

However over the past decade, the parade has sparked some controversy leading to protests.

“There are a lot of natives in Norman who feel like this is a parade celebrating something that was a mark of genocide and colonization. So, it’s not really a moment to necessarily celebrate,” Christian Owen said.

Owen organized last year’s protest. She says the committee who puts the parade together has not yet applied for a permit for the event for this year, which usually happens in late April or early May.

NewsChannel 4 called city officials who said they still don’t know if the parade is planning to move forward this year. ​