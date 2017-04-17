“He was threatening to shoot her,” Neighbors come to aid of woman, baby after alleged domestic disturbance

FOYIL, Okla. – A man accused of threatening his girlfriend is recovering after being shot by three Rogers County deputies late Saturday night.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say deputies were called to a home near Foyil on a domestic disturbance call.

Stephine Dean told KJRH that her neighbor ran to her home with her baby and asked her to call 911.

“She knocked on my door, scared, asking me not to turn on my porch light so her boyfriend wouldn’t know where she was and he was threatening to shoot her with a bow,” Dean said.

When deputies arrived at the home, Shane Tresner allegedly confronted them in the front yard with a compound bow and arrow.

“The cops kept telling him to stop, put it down. Stop, put it down. And then he just started walking towards them,” said Lloyd Patton, a neighbor.

“He kept saying, ‘Shoot me, shoot me,” Dean remembers.

Investigators say as Tresner refused to obey commands and continued to advance on the deputies, three deputies shot him.

Tresner was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but neighbors say they hope he doesn’t come back to their neighborhood.

“She came over here this morning crying because I saved her and her baby’s life. Because if he would have shot her, he would have shot the baby too,” Dean said.

Now, the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the shooting was justified.