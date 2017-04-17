“I didn’t agree with your flag so I took it down,” Resident steals rainbow flag from church

PLANO, Texas – A Texas church says a symbol of their mission to include everyone has been stolen.

The Community Unitarian Universalist Church in Plano prides itself on being open-minded, so it decided to fly a rainbow flag outside the church.

However, not everyone enjoyed the message.

The church told KTVT that someone swapped their rainbow flag for the American flag on Saturday night. Along with the American flag, the person also left behind a note.

“I didn’t agree with your flag so I took it down. If you don’t agree with this one, you can take it down. P.S. there are only 2 (two) genders,” the note read.

Church officials say the flag has never been targeted before, but they knew it was always a possibility.

Betsy Friauf, a church member, said they plan to put a new rainbow flag up next to the American flag.

Police say the theft could be considered a hate crime, which could lead to additional charges if an arrest is made.