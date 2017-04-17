× KFOR-TV and Me/CU’s Teacher of the Month

Now is your chance to reward an outstanding teacher in your life for all their contributions both in and out of school!

We know our Oklahoma teachers do a great job with our kids and many go above and beyond to do so! KFOR-TV and Me/CU Credit Union would like to give our viewers the opportunity to recognize our teachers.

This program will run through the end of 2017, profiling one teacher each month. We’re interested in teachers who make a difference in their community as well as in the classroom. Candidates will be judged on their educational achievements in the classroom, community contributions and the innovativeness of their teaching techniques.

WHO CAN BE NOMINATED? Any teacher who is currently employed by a school (kindergarten, elementary, junior high, high school, vocational, special education) in the Oklahoma City DMA. College, graduate and student teachers are not eligible. If, during the Nomination or Voting Period (described below), the teacher nominee moves to a school outside of the Oklahoma City DMA area, or otherwise ceases employment with any school in the Oklahoma City DMA area, or is arrested or charged with a crime, then he/she will no longer be eligible for consideration for “Teacher of the Month”. A nominee may be voted “Teacher of the Month” only once during the Contest Period.

WHO CAN DO THE NOMINATING? To nominate a teacher, you must be age 13 or older, be a resident of the Oklahoma City DMA, have access to the internet. You may nominate as many teachers as you’d like, but you can only nominate the same teacher once. All information submitted in nomination forms will be subject to verification. Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any entry they discover to be false or fraudulent.

SELECTING THE TEACHER OF THE MONTH: Sponsors will review all eligible nomination forms on or about the 15th of the month and choose the Teacher of the Month based on the following criteria: educational achievements in the classroom (40%), community contributions/extracurriculars (30%), and innovativeness of the program/techniques used by the teacher (30%). Note: If more than one person nominates the same teacher, KFOR-TV and Me/CU Credit Union will choose the nomination that they believe shows the most human interest appeal. The person who nominates the teacher does not receive recognition or a prize. The decision of Sponsors is final and binding.

Each Teacher of the Month will receive a Best Buy $50 Gift Card, plus a Johnny Carino’s $50 Gift Card from Me/CU Credit Union!

Entry submissions will continue to grow in the entry pool, ie. if a nominee is submitted in April, they could still be chosen in December.

Contest Dates: April 17 – December 31, 2017.



Click Here for Rules!