List shows safest cities in Oklahoma, did your city make the list?

Posted 8:36 am, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:38AM, April 17, 2017

OKLAHOMA – A security organization has put together a list of Oklahoma’s safest cities.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security compiled the list by reviewing the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with population data and internal research.

The organization eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000.

Note that the use of the word “cities” is versatile, refers to populations of 5,000 and over, and thus includes places with the words “town” and “township.”

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people.

These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70% of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30%.

After sorting through crime data, they came up with the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma.

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, the nine safest cities in Oklahoma are:

  1. Piedmont
  2. Owasso
  3. Vinita
  4. Lone Grove
  5. Coweta
  6. Blanchard
  7. Tuttle
  8. Mustang
  9. Bixby
  10. Blackwell
  11. Collinsville
  12. Edmond
  13. Weatherford
  14. Choctaw
  15. Guymon
  16. Broken Arrow
  17. Alva
  18. Yukon
  19. Tecumseh
  20. Noble
  21. Claremore
  22. Perry
  23. Harrah
  24. Skiatook
  25. Glenbpool
  26. Moore
  27. Newcastle
  28. The Village
  29. Sulphur
  30. El Reno
  31. Clinton
  32. Bartlesville
  33. Sapulpa
  34. Elk City
  35. Cushing
  36. Holdenville
  37. Altus
  38. Bethany
  39. Guthrie
  40. Henryetta
  41. Wagoner
  42. Grove
  43. Stillwater
  44. Sand Springs
  45. Enid
  46. Warr Acres
  47. Woodward
  48. Chickasha
  49. Midwest City
  50. Purcell

 