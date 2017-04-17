List shows safest cities in Oklahoma, did your city make the list?

OKLAHOMA – A security organization has put together a list of Oklahoma’s safest cities.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security compiled the list by reviewing the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with population data and internal research.

The organization eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000.

Note that the use of the word “cities” is versatile, refers to populations of 5,000 and over, and thus includes places with the words “town” and “township.”

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people.

These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70% of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30%.

After sorting through crime data, they came up with the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma.

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, the nine safest cities in Oklahoma are: